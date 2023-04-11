Millie Bobby Brown has been in the spotlight since she was eleven, both literally and figurately, but she wants to remind all of her fans that she is now an adult by embarking on the most adult thing you can do: legally bind yourself to another human! Of course, Brown has been in the industry for so long that it’s easy to forget that she is still only nineteen years old.

June 2021: Brown has been dating New Jersey icon Jon Bon Jovi’s 22-year-old son, Jake Bongiovi, since June 2021 when the pair posted a selfie on social media, sparking rumors that they were dating. That’s how the kids do it nowadays!

The duo has not been shy about sharing their teen romance all on social media for the last year and a half, celebrating important milestones like Brown’s 18th birthday, her Enola Holmes 2 premiere, and, most importantly, playing Dance Dance Revolution. They are teens, after all.

January 2023: The Stranger Things actress posted a series of photos on Instagram on New Year’s Day celebrating the year to come, which seemed to imply that the two had discussed marriage. “Endlessly in love with the year I’ve had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us.” We can assume the “partner for life” is Bongiovi, but she didn’t specify, so it could very well be her dog.

April 2023: The couple seemingly announced their engagement when Brown shared a series of photos with Taylor Swift lyrics as the caption, which is how you know it’s real! Though using a song about Joe Alwyn was a bit of a low blow. Either way, congrats to the happy youngsters and the drama that their inevitable nepo baby will have to deal with.

(Via Us Weekly)