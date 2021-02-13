After the failed MAGA coup, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looked pissed — and not because he’d also just been demoted. He’d supported, even enabled, then-President Donald Trump over his four years in office, and even refused to interfere as he spent months baselessly contesting the 2020 election results. He hinted that he was ready to hold him accountable for stirring up the angry mob whose actions led to five deaths. But just over a month later, during the Senate impeachment trial he helped delay, he’s reportedly revealed that he plans to acquit the man accused of endangering his and his colleagues lives.

As per Politico, McConnell sent an email to fellow Republican senators claiming they couldn’t technically impeach a president who’s no longer in power. “While a close call, I am persuaded that impeachments are a tool primarily of removal and we therefore lack jurisdiction,” he wrote. “The Constitution makes it perfectly clear that Presidential criminal misconduct while in office can be prosecuted after the President has left office, which in my view alleviates the otherwise troubling ‘January exception’ argument raised by the House.”

The Senate impeachment trial, which began during the second week of February, stands in stark contrast to the House of Representatives, who voted to impeach Trump mere days after violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, forcing some congresspeople and aides to hide in unsecured offices, praying for their lives.

When the news of McConnell’s decision hit on Saturday morning, some weren’t surprised.

What a surprise that Mitch McConnell isn't doing the right thing. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 13, 2021

You can always count on Mitch McConnell to do what is wrong. Always. — New Country, Who Dis? 🇺🇲 (@Leslieoo7) February 13, 2021

The so called institutionalist, @LeaderMcConnell , showing once again he is no profile in courage. — jim manley (@jamespmanley) February 13, 2021

Many reminded people that it was McConnell himself who delayed the Senate trial.

To be clear, McConnell is personally responsible for pushing the impeachment timeline past Inauguration Day and is now citing the timing as the reason he can’t convict. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 13, 2021

Mitch McConnell, who refused to reconvene the Senate before January 19 to allow Trump's impeachment trial to start while he was still in office, now says the Senate lacks jurisdiction to hold Trump to account because he's no longer in office. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 13, 2021

Mitch McConnell told his colleagues that it's "a close call" but he thinks the Senate "lacks jurisdiction" to hold a former president to account. He announced Jan. 13 he would block a snap Senate trial while Trump was still in office. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) February 13, 2021

McConnell decided impeachment would be held after Trump left office – and has now decided there can't be an impeachment because Trump left office. Coward's logic. — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) February 13, 2021

McConnell delays impeachment until after Trump leaves, then says it lacks jurisdiction because he’s not president. The Republican Party is a bottomless pit of seditious, bad-faith cowards. https://t.co/mLSo8E38LI — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) February 13, 2021

Mitch McConnell refused to hold impeachment trial while Trump was in office & now says he’ll acquit because trial is unconstitutional since Trump no longer in office. Absolutely despicable — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) February 13, 2021

McConnell refused to hold the trial while Trump was still President so that he could acquit him with a bullshit procedural fig leaf https://t.co/pnnQldHm41 — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 13, 2021

Mitch McConnell delayed the trial, then acquits because some idiot delayed the trial. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) February 13, 2021

Others accused him of lying about his concern over Trump from the start.

Congrats to all the reporters that credulously reported a bunch of anonymous spin from McConnell's office so he could make his corporate donors think he was taking this seriously https://t.co/gptnWTNk14 — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 13, 2021

McConnell’s feigned concern and “openness” to convicting was all about public relations and giving cover to the GOP’s corporate donors who made their own production of being “concerned” about the coup at the Capitol. https://t.co/uDPgosMfHT — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) February 13, 2021

And some pointed out that at least McConnell’s wife took a stand.

McConnell's wife resigned from her position as transportation secretary over Trump's actions and inaction, but McConnell is voting to acquit him. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) February 13, 2021

