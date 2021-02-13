Getty Image
Mitch McConnell Is Reportedly Planning To Vote To Acquit Trump After Delaying The Senate Impeachment Trial, And People Are Pissed

by: Twitter

After the failed MAGA coup, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looked pissed — and not because he’d also just been demoted. He’d supported, even enabled, then-President Donald Trump over his four years in office, and even refused to interfere as he spent months baselessly contesting the 2020 election results. He hinted that he was ready to hold him accountable for stirring up the angry mob whose actions led to five deaths. But just over a month later, during the Senate impeachment trial he helped delay, he’s reportedly revealed that he plans to acquit the man accused of endangering his and his colleagues lives.

As per Politico, McConnell sent an email to fellow Republican senators claiming they couldn’t technically impeach a president who’s no longer in power. “While a close call, I am persuaded that impeachments are a tool primarily of removal and we therefore lack jurisdiction,” he wrote. “The Constitution makes it perfectly clear that Presidential criminal misconduct while in office can be prosecuted after the President has left office, which in my view alleviates the otherwise troubling ‘January exception’ argument raised by the House.”

The Senate impeachment trial, which began during the second week of February, stands in stark contrast to the House of Representatives, who voted to impeach Trump mere days after violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, forcing some congresspeople and aides to hide in unsecured offices, praying for their lives.

When the news of McConnell’s decision hit on Saturday morning, some weren’t surprised.

Many reminded people that it was McConnell himself who delayed the Senate trial.

Others accused him of lying about his concern over Trump from the start.

And some pointed out that at least McConnell’s wife took a stand.

