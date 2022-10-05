Mitch McConnell may not be a Supreme Court justice, but he’s arguably the one responsible for all the out-of-control, far right rulings the bench unleashed over the summer. He’s why, among other things, abortion is no longer safe and legal across these United States. It’s he who blocked Obama from nominating Merrick Garland. It’s he who pushed through dodgy Brett Kavanaugh and rushed through Amy Coney Barrett. And for his troubles, he’s got a dildo modeled after him.

As per Mashable, the sexual wellness company Dame and the creative agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address teamed up to bring you a limited edition McConnell dildo, under the banner “Get F*cked by the Government On Your Terms.” Only 500 exist, but 100% of the sales go to fighting for abortion rights.

“We wanted to engage in the discourse, raise funds, and have fun doing it,” wrote Dame founder and CEO Alexandra Fine in the press release. “Pleasure is our guiding force and we need autonomy over our bodies in order to enjoy them.”

It’s not clear how long it is — maybe it’s appropriately short — but it only comes in one color: ice blue, presumably like McConnell’s soul. It is currently available for pre-order, which one can do here.

The McConnell dildo comes at a time when Americans are finding out what the GOP really thinks about abortion. Even those who say they want to outright ban it, no exceptions, have been credibly accused of funding at least one themselves.

(Via Mashable)