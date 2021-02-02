They did it reluctantly, but the Republican party eventually rallied around Donald Trump, at least once he won their party’s ticket in 2016. But right now the GOP is split in two. Longtimers have reverted to their old ways, but the newbies are stubbornly trying to carry on Trump’s legacy. Among the latter is Marjorie Taylor Greene, the instantly controversial new Georgia representative, whose views are so extreme that many are calling for her ouster. And one longtimer who’s belatedly come for her is no less than Mitch McConnell.

The former Senate majority leader released a statement Monday, just three weeks after she took office, where he condemned…well, he didn’t use her name, but it’s pretty clear who he meant.

“Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country,” McConnell wrote. “Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality. This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

These are just a touch of Greene’s beliefs. Unmentioned by McConnell were her calling for certain people in Congress to be “executed,” video of her harassing school shooting survivors, and a bizarre conspiracy theory involving Jewish-run space lasers. Oh, and she thought Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been replaced with a body double.

Greene fired back on Twitter, claiming that “the real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully. This is why we are losing our country.”

Though McConnell seems to want to return to some semblance of normality, Trump and his minions have threatened to run against any Republican lawmaker who questions the authority he recently relinquished. Fun times for America but fun times especially for the GOP.

(Via CNN)