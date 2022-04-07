During his first presidential campaign, Donald Trump made the bold claim that he could “stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody,” and he wouldn’t lose any voters. Well, if you’re wondering whose loyalty he was so sure of, it’s that of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Mitch gave a damning interview (with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan), in which he doubled down on his support of the ex-president, who he once labeled as “morally responsible” for the Jan. 6th insurrection. After the attack on Capitol Hill, McConnell blasted Trump for inciting the mob saying that Donald Trump’s actions preceding the Jan. 6th insurrection were “a disgraceful dereliction of duty” and that he was “practically and morally responsible” for the damage done to our country’s democracy on that fateful day. Just two weeks later, McConnell pulled an about-face, shocking everyone by issuing his support of Trump should the twice-impeached former president run for office again. That kind of fairweather loyalty is pretty confusing for voters. so Swan quizzed McConnell on how he could go from dragging Trump in the press to pledging his loyalty to him just a few days later — and McConnell had a predictably cryptic answer.

“Well, as the Republican leader of the Senate, it should not be a front-page headline that I will support the Republican nominee for president,” McConnell said when asked if he’d support Trump’s 2024 run. “I think I have an obligation to support the nominee of my party.”

Swan was understandably gobsmacked asking, “Is there anything they could do? You seem to hold two concurrent conflicting positions.”

“Not at all inconsistent, I stand by everything I said,” McConnell interrupted. “Because I don’t get to pick the Republican nominee for president. They’re elected by the Republican voters all over the country.”

So, in McConnell’s mind, you can do everything including trying to overthrow our government, and, as long as you’re a Republican, you get his vote.

(Via RawStory)