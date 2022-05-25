While Democratic Senator Chris Murphy (who formerly represented the district that included Sandy Hook Elementary School) took to the floor to beg for gun control, GOP Senator Mitt Romney’s not exactly a portrait of action in the wake of Tuesday’s Texas school shooting, which left at least 19 children dead. Romney, who’s been doubling down on foot-in-mouth syndrome this year already, decided to take to twitter with a “thoughts-and-prayers”-style tweet. In doing so, he claimed to desire “answers” on how to solve the problem of having essentially no gun laws and being surprised each time this happens.

“Grief overwhelms the soul,” Romney wrote. “Children slaughtered. Lives extinguished. Parents’ hearts wrenched. Incomprehensible. I offer prayer and condolence but know that it is grossly inadequate. We must find answers.”

To say that the Internet had receipts for Romney (to the tune of almost $14 million in NRA dollars) would be an understatement. The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence keeps a running list of gun lobby donations to U.S. lawmakers. Writer Bess Kalb’s tweeting out a thread of these donations (timed to lawmaker reaction tweets about this latest school shooting), and Romney’s a centerpiece, alright.

In fact and as human rights attorney Qasim Rashid points out, “Mitt Romney is America’s #1 recipient of NRA money, with $13,647,676 in NRA contributions in his bank.”

Soledad O’Brien was quick to respond to Romney: “I frequently call this man a coward. Maybe one day the words he says and what he actually does, will match.”

The NRA gave you just under 14 million dollars, sir. I frequently call this man a coward. Maybe one day the words he says and what he actually does, will match. https://t.co/It637F4VLQ — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) May 25, 2022

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg called Romney’s bluff, and the Romney pile-on began, since he seems to have forgotten his staunch opposition to any new federal gun laws as these shootings continue.