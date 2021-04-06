Viral

Morgan Freeman’s Vaccine PSA Is Inspiring A Lot Of People To Make The Same Joke

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Morgan Freeman has played God in multiple movies, including 2003’s Bruce Almighty (starring Jim Carrey) and 2007’s Evan Almighty (with Steve Carell), although it feels like many more. He also hosted a National Geographic special called “The Story Of God,” and that authoritative voice only contributes to the vibe. Freeman even poked fun at how “people seem to confuse me with Him” during a commercial for an Israeli air-conditioner manufacturer where he’s all happy to exert god-like control the weather in his home. So yeah, people think of him as the trusted voice of God, and that’s likely the gist of why Freeman made a pro-COVID vaccination commercial for the Creative Coalition advocacy group.

“I’m not a doctor, but I trust science. And I’m told that, for some reason, people trust me,” he tells the camera. “So, here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine” And the bottom line? “If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine.” Well, Freeman’s still got a sense of humor about this whole God thing, and in response to The Hill posting about this PSA, there’s a whole lot of “voice of God” remarks going on out there. It’s the running joke that shall never die.

FYI as well, Freeman-God is advising everyone to keep masking and social distancing after vaccine time, too. So, listen up, people.

Tags:

Around The Web

×