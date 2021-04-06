Morgan Freeman has played God in multiple movies, including 2003’s Bruce Almighty (starring Jim Carrey) and 2007’s Evan Almighty (with Steve Carell), although it feels like many more. He also hosted a National Geographic special called “The Story Of God,” and that authoritative voice only contributes to the vibe. Freeman even poked fun at how “people seem to confuse me with Him” during a commercial for an Israeli air-conditioner manufacturer where he’s all happy to exert god-like control the weather in his home. So yeah, people think of him as the trusted voice of God, and that’s likely the gist of why Freeman made a pro-COVID vaccination commercial for the Creative Coalition advocacy group.

“I’m not a doctor, but I trust science. And I’m told that, for some reason, people trust me,” he tells the camera. “So, here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine” And the bottom line? “If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine.” Well, Freeman’s still got a sense of humor about this whole God thing, and in response to The Hill posting about this PSA, there’s a whole lot of “voice of God” remarks going on out there. It’s the running joke that shall never die.

morgan freeman is god EVERYONE TRUST HIM pic.twitter.com/R2nH0si7mG — ItzAstro (@ItzAstro_YT) April 6, 2021

People trust Morgan Freeman because he's the voice of God… https://t.co/L5e9laAIGx — Nobody Beats the Liz (@emaphotography) April 6, 2021

A statement from Morgan Freeman is basically akin to "from God's lips to my ears," right? https://t.co/Rt8wwTGaXS — Trine Daely (@TrineDaely) April 6, 2021

It is like hearing the voice of God 👇

Morgan Freeman: 'If you trust me, you'll get the vaccine' https://t.co/10YJ2c3ElN — Pitt Meadows Daycare (@PittMeadowsDayc) April 6, 2021

Morgan Freeman is somehow kin to GOD so idk why anyone wouldn't trust his judgment https://t.co/9ZKWmcAms2 — VФn (@flemingdrx) April 6, 2021

Thank God for Morgan Freeman. This could save a lot of peoples lives. https://t.co/cZEoawhD2V — #TheResistance (@IdeaLighter) April 6, 2021

At this point, every time I see Morgan Freeman or Betty White trending, I look for this meme to know everything is okay (they are both ok, btw. Morgan Freeman is suggesting people get a vaccine, which I agree with. And he IS the voice of God.) pic.twitter.com/uWb2fdGe9N — Mary SanGiovanni (@marysangiovanni) April 6, 2021

FYI as well, Freeman-God is advising everyone to keep masking and social distancing after vaccine time, too. So, listen up, people.