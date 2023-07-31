Donald Trump has a resounding lead for the GOP nomination over Ron DeSantis and the rest of the walking Quest Bars running for president. But that wasn’t necessarily the case in fall 2022, when a poll found that 65 percent of voters said Trump should “probably or definitely” not run again.

It was around that time when Trump’s frequently objectified daughter, Ivanka, announced that she was done with politics. “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” the Game of Thrones fan said after her father kicked off his 2024 campaign. “I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

That was then. This is now: Vanity Fair reports that Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner “have been more visible lately, stoking speculation that the pair could take an active role in Trump’s 2024 campaign.” A former Trump administration official told the publication, “Now that the president is 40 points ahead, of course Jared is pretending he’s involved. If he’s president again, Jared needs to protect his turf, especially in the Middle East.”

Kushner and Ivanka are highly protective of their brands and likely would not want to be publicly associated with Trump if he were to be convicted on federal or state charges. But if Trump returns to the White House, Kushner and Ivanka’s calculus might change. “Everyone loves a winner!” a former Trump 2020 campaign adviser said.

