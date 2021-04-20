By now, you are likely aware that Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts (second-degree unintentional murder along with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter) against him in the matter of George Floyd’s death. The jury announced their verdict after over 10 hours of deliberation following the trial, and Chauvin (who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for over 9 minutes) was led away in cuffs without bail to await his sentencing (in eight weeks). If one adds up the maximum sentences for all three counts, Chauvin could receive up to 75 years in prison, and for the moment, many are breathing a sigh of relief for this victory within the Black Lives Matter era.

Well, something awkward happened after the verdict. Nancy Pelosi spoke to the press and, uh… she probably should have rethought her intended words.

“Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice. For being there to call out to your mom. How heartbreaking was that?” Pelosi declared. “Because of you, because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice.”

Speaker Pelosi at the Congressional Black Caucus presser after Chauvin verdict: “Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice.” pic.twitter.com/JfapSsKdtX — The Recount (@therecount) April 20, 2021

It’s not the most graceful way to make her point, and people are quite frankly shocked by her choice of words. There’s a lot of cringing going on out there.

God NO! Nancy, that's such poor choice of words!! — Madhumita Jana (@madhumita999) April 20, 2021

Nancy Pelosi thanks George Floyd for being murdered pic.twitter.com/na0Fjoj891 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 20, 2021

That was the absolute worse way to word that holy fuck. — AL (@alo8948) April 20, 2021

What an utterly ridiculous thing to say. Holy crap. — ThreeHickories 😷 (@bravo_deuce) April 20, 2021

(Via CNN, New York Times & The Recount)