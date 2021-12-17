The Law & Order franchise may have a lock on the whole “ripped from the headlines” thing, but NCIS: Los Angeles is living that catchphrase in real life. Daily Beast reports that on Wednesday, actor Brandt Osborn was working on the set of the CBS police procedural when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection with the November deaths of two women, Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, who, according to a police statement, “were given drugs and overdosed.”

Osborn, 42, was one of three men arrested in connection with the deaths; David Pearce and Michael Ansbach were also taken into custody on Wednesday. While Pearce was charged with manslaughter, Ansbach and Osborn are facing accessory to manslaughter charges. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records obtained by Daily Beast, Osborn is currently being held on $100,000 bail.

As Daily Beast reports:

Giles’ lifeless body was found dumped on the sidewalk of a Los Angeles area hospital after she had attended a warehouse party with friends in mid-November. Cabrales-Arzola, a 26-year-old interior designer, was also dropped off at another L.A.-area hospital, and she initially survived, but was taken off life support weeks later when it was determined she was brain dead.

The New York Post, the first outlet to report the arrests, spoke with actors Alexandra Creteau and David Murrietta Jr., who worked on a project with Osborn in November. They said that Osborn actually boasted about what he described as “the craziest weekend of my life.”

“He told me how they’d partied, two girls came back to their place, and the girls had a bunch of drugs,” Murrietta told The Post. Osborn then claimed that he left his apartment for a short time in order to get a COVID test ahead of a commercial shoot. When he returned home, he was informed that Giles had died. “He checked her pulse, freaked out, decided not to call 911, and they decided what to do with the body,” Murrietta said. “Then they didn’t know what to do, they didn’t want to call 911 and get in trouble, so they decided to drive and drop her body at Culver City hospital.”

The Daily Beast spoke with Jan Cilliers, Giles’ husband, who said that he was “happy the arrests got made… But I know that this is just the beginning of the battle, and we have a long fight ahead of us. We are also looking for more victims to come forward that may previously have been harmed or affected by these men.”

