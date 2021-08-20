After New York prosecutors filed charges against Allen H. Weisselberg, the chief financial advisor to the Trump Organization, there was a collective freakout by the former president and his children, and then the whole thing seemingly faded into the background as the country’s focus turned towards to the Delta variant as it dramatically spiked cases amongst the unvaccinated. However, despite not making headlines, the investigation has been moving ahead, and it’s not been going great for the Trump Organization as the legal scrutiny intensifies.

According to reports, the charges against Weisselberg are expected to hold up in court. However, the Trump Organization has been trying to avoid complying with subpoenas into its financial records, which are presumably loaded with material that could implicate Trump. Via The Wall Street Journal:

Manhattan prosecutors are moving to advance their criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business affairs, fighting with his company over evidence and continuing talks with the lawyer of a Trump Organization executive who hasn’t been charged, said people familiar with the matter. Manhattan prosecutors and Trump Organization lawyers appeared at a secret court proceeding with New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan last week to discuss a dispute over documents the Manhattan district attorney’s office has subpoenaed, the people said… The dispute is related to documents prosecutors have sought for their continuing investigation, the people said. While the scope of the evidence in question couldn’t be determined, it includes a broad swath of financial documents, according to the people.

After the Mueller Report failed to bring any significant charges against Trump, his biggest detractors have been apprehensive about the investigation into the Trump Organization yielding any fruit. But one person who does not share that apprehension is the president’s niece Mary Trump. Shortly after prosecutors indicted Weisselberg, she told Rachel Maddow that she fully expects Trump’s children will turn on their father.

“I think [Donald Trump] would be surprised to learn that I don’t believe my cousins would exercise that kind of loyalty towards him,” Mary said. “His relationship with them, and their relationship with him, is entirely transactional and conditional. They’re not going to risk anything for him, just as he wouldn’t risk anything for them.”

(Via The Wall Street Journal)