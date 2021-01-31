Newt Gingrich hasn’t had any official political power since leaving the House of Representatives in 1999, but he’s remained an active — or at least loud — member of the GOP. Back in December, he made news after complaining that Georgia was making it too easy to vote, implying that Republicans only win by making it difficult. And on Saturday he decided it was a good idea to tweet out something offensive in at least two ways.

AOC (152,661 votes) and Maxine Waters (152,272 votes) are part of lynch mob trying to destroy Congresswoman Marjorie Greene (229,827 votes).they should calm down and read the history of John Wilkes in the 1770s and the principle that the people’s vote matters more than parliament — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) January 31, 2021

Offensive part, the first: Gingrich was defending Marjorie Taylor Greene, the new representative known for her QAnon views and declaring some of her colleagues should be murdered, among other horrific things. Offensive part, the second: He did so while saying Democratic lawmakers of color who have come out against her have formed a “lynch mob.”

That Gingrich would use such language to describe Maxine Waters, who is African-American, coming after a white woman did not go unnoticed on social media.

Nice to know that Newt is still a racist sack of shit. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 31, 2021

You should calm down and read the history of actual lynch mobs to see how stupidly offensive this tweet is. https://t.co/voqDeoMi9w — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 31, 2021

Newt (0 votes) is running cover for a woman who believes the Pentagon wasn’t hit by a plane, Parkland and Sandy Hook were false flags, JFK Jr. was killed by the Clinton’s and Jewish space lasers start forest fires. This is the Republican Party today. https://t.co/wL6UiAf33j — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) January 31, 2021

Newt Gingrich has always been power hungry bigoted trash. His latest comments are just a reminder. — ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) January 31, 2021

White supremacist says black woman wants to "lynch" a white woman. Why does the "master race" always see themselves as victims?https://t.co/MGhHkLmqFn — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) January 31, 2021

Newt saw this scumbag harassing a school shooting survivor and he said hey wait I can be completely fucking awful too! https://t.co/IlmW1qovoQ — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 31, 2021

Others reminded him of an actual, more recent mob.

The "lynch mob" was who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6th, they erected a noose on the West lawn & repeatedly called Black USCP niggers. These are the so called patriots you are defending. You are as treasonous in your defense of them as you are ignorant. https://t.co/7Dn9FpW5wa — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 31, 2021

I'm sorry Newt… did you say LYNCH MOB?? pic.twitter.com/RJLlyk7hbF — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) January 31, 2021

Newt, speaking of lynch mobs, weren't you part of the lynch mob that actually tried to lynch Mike Pence? — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 31, 2021

Newt Gingrich actually called AOC and Maxine Waters "part of lynch mob trying to destroy Congresswoman Marjorie Greene."

Uh… speaking of lynch mobs… pic.twitter.com/1LqeBzu7js — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) January 31, 2021

Some made jokes about his most un-conservative personal life.

it bears repeating: Newt Gingrich runs away from facts like they were a sick wife in a hospital bed — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 31, 2021

Reminder: As Speaker, Newt Gingrich was reprimanded and fined $300,000 by the House for bringing "discredit to the House" and breaking its rules. The Full House vote was 395 to 28.https://t.co/G18jT4Dj9W — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) January 31, 2021

While Gingrich was coming out in defense of someone known to drop anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, Mitt Romney — a Republican who’s still in power — was busy calling out her “nonsense.” But perhaps the GOP is more Newt than it is Mitt these days.