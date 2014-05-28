This Supercut Of Every Nicolas Cage Laugh Is A Psychotic Masterpiece

#Nicolas Cage #Supercuts
05.28.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Here it is, folks, the most ambitious supercut of all time. And of course it zeroes in on cinematic madman Nicolas Cage. Mark Heiliger has obsessively compiled every single Nic Cage laugh that has ever made it into a movie: every boyish titter and every maniacal cackle, from Best of Times (1981) all the way through Rage (2014).

The supercut clocks in at just over 20 minutes, and it might be that rare internet video that’s worth watching all the way through. You can actually see Cage get more intense (and his eyes get crazier) with each passing clip. This is a masterpiece.

