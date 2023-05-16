At last count, vasectomy candidate Nick Cannon has welcomed 12 children into this world. And he wishes he had another one, too. Silly Nick Cannon.

By all accounts, all parties remain largely pleased by whatever arrangements have been made in this situation. Cannon, however, admitted that he screwed up this year for Mother’s Day. This was bound to happen eventually, right? It’s like he’s Santa Claus during this holiday or something.

As pointed out by The Daily Beast, Cannon took to his podcast, The Daily Cannon, and revealed how he had screwed up by “doing handwritten messages from the heart,” but he sent them to the wrong women. And “one baby mama [read] the card about how I feel about the other baby mama,” which sounds so cringeworthy.

Cannon appeared to then resolve to go generic from here on out. We’ll see how that goes next year. He may have two more kids by then, you never know. Yet he sees the humor in the situation and even posted a reel to Instagram, so we can all be happy that we don’t have twelve kids, too. “I tried my BEST but #MothersDay didn’t go as planned this year!” he wrote. No kidding.