Andy Cohen confirmed to Page Six that he and co-host Anderson Cooper wouldn’t drink during CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, much to viewers’ dismay and Ryan Seacrest’s delight. But Cohen didn’t need liquid courage to ask Nick Cannon the most obvious question(s) after Cannon welcomed Halo Marie Cannon earlier this month, his 12th child and second with Alyssa Scott.

“Nick, I mean, you are singlehandedly repopulating the Earth. I give it up to you, man. What is your plan here? What is your endgame with the kids? You just want to keep going, or is there a number? Do you want to hit 20? Where are we going with this?” Cohen asked.

After shrugging and laughing it off, Cannon responded, “Andy, clearly I don’t have a plan. Honestly, man, it’s just so much joy and elation to have the family that I have. I embrace it, and I love it, but I don’t have a plan. That should’ve been clear from the jump.”

Cannon jokingly bucked against Cohen’s suggestion to get a vasectomy — “my body, my choice” — and gave advice to other fathers: “Just operate out of love. Some people may say that’s what got us here in the first place, but that’s what I would always do, and always do it with a smile.” Cannon has been a good sport about all of the jokes about his proficiency in fatherhood, even making a video about the stress of buying so many Christmas gifts.

To start the remote interview — Cannon videoed in from the Bahamas — Cohen also asked Cannon about his recent hospitalization for pneumonia. “I’m doing a lot better,” Cannon said. “With my condition in lupus and everything, it takes longer to get better than normal, but I’m surrounded by … energy here in paradise and bringing in the new year the right way. So, I feel amazing right now.”

Watch Cannon’s appearance on CNN below.