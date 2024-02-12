Nikki Haley continued to fire back at Donald Trump after the former president mocked her husband Michael Haley for not being on the campaign trail. Apparently, no one informed Trump (or he just didn’t care) that Haley’s husband serves in the National Guard and is currently deployed overseas in Africa.

“She comes over to see me at Mar-A-Lago. ‘Sir, I will never run against you,'” Trump said at a rally in Haley’s home state of South Carolina. “She brought her husband. Where’s her husband? Oh, he’s away. He’s away. What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband?! Where is he?! He’s gone. He knew. He knew.”

Ever since Trump made the remarks, Haley has taken her most aggressive swings yet at the Republican frontrunner. After blasting Trump on Twitter, Haley appeared on Fox News where she responded even more fiercely to the remarks about her military husband.

“It’s disgusting!” Haley told Dana Perino. “I mean, every bit of it’s disgusting, you know, to sit there and mock my husband for not being with me on the presidential trail because he is deployed and serving our country.”

Via Mediaite:

“You mock one veteran, you’re mocking all veterans,” she continued. “But this is a pattern, Dana. He’s done this over and over again. Whether he went and called military members suckers, whether he was at Arlington Cemetery saying what was in it for them, why would they do this? The problem with Trump is he’s never been anywhere near a uniform.”

Seeing an opening with Trump’s disparagement of the military, Haley took things even further by also slamming the former president for his highly controversial remarks about allowing Putin to attack NATO allies.

“This is what you’re getting,” Haley told Fox News’ audience of Republican voters. “We can do better than this.”

