Let’s Commemorate Nintendo’s 125th Birthday With Fun Costumes

It’s-a Sexy Mario, copying George Costanza from Seinfeld‘s “The Package” episode. [via]

Today is Nintendo’s quasquicentennial, which is a word I learned when my hometown turned 125 years old. It’s a fun word to call people, because they’ll think you’re insulting them. Nintendo was founded on September 23, 1889. Even though the company’s valued at around $85 billion today, it started as a small trading card and playing card company that branched into building pachinko machines (the original Plinko, long before The Price Is Right) and eventually released the first NES in 1983. In the interim, they built toys, ran a taxi service, opened love hotels (seriously), and tried numerous other ventures to stay afloat before hitting it big with the NES.

To think, back when Nintendo started, there were 38 states in the U.S. and Thomas Edison filmed his first moving picture. To celebrate Nintendo’s 125th birthday, we’ve collected cosplay pictures of some of the most recognizable characters to any Nintendo fan. This list is in no way exhaustive, but there’s no need to complain about that in the comments. Don’t be a quasquicentennial.

Rule 63 Mario cosplayed by Enji Night.

Duck Hunt dog made by captain96.

Samus Aran (Metroid) photographed by V Threepio.

The Villager (Animal Crossing) photographed by Jake Causier.

“Spotted these handsome gentlemen in Tokyo.” — NotPatrickPass

Birdo and Yoshi photographed by Loren Javier.

Rule 63 Toad photographed by Aggressive Comix.

WHOMP IT UP! Whomp (Mario) photographed by Terry Robinson.

MapleSuicide made this Bowser and Chomp costume for her nephew and dog. [via]

Link rides Epona cosplayed by Triforcechiq, photographed by Suriken.

