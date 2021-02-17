Nolan Gould made god-knows how much money for playing Luke on ABC’s mega-hit sitcom Modern Family for 11 seasons. But that’s not the most interesting thing about him. The 22-year-old graduated from high school when he was 13 years old; he has an IQ of 150, placing him in the “highly gifted” class; and oh yeah, my man got ripped.

In the latest issue of People, Gould showed off his abs and revealed how he got in shape. “I’ve been working out an hour and a half everyday with my friend Michael who is a personal trainer. We have a really cool socially-distant setup that has allowed me to get fit while also being safe,” he said. “It’s been nice. Especially being unemployed in quarantine, having a reason to get up and stay motivated. It’s been something that’s been very healthy and positive for me in quarantine. It’s really changed my outlook.”

Gould, who played Phil and Claire’s youngest child Luke, does an hour of strength training and 30 minutes of cardio and core every day and went on a “pretty crazy diet” that no longer involves “four pizzas at once.” Eh, not worth it. But the biggest change for him was “cutting out alcohol, for me that’s actually been very nice. I feel more clear-headed and have been doing as much writing as possible, being in acting class, taking all the steps I can so when the pandemic’s over, hopefully I’ll be ready to go to work.”

Now it’s time for Manny to get absolutely shredded.

Modern Family's @nolan_gould Got Ripped: 'It's Been Very Healthy and Positive for Me'​ https://t.co/8zn3ik8LPX — People (@people) February 17, 2021

(Via People)