The NY Post Expertly Trolled Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Wedding With This Scathing Announcement

Are you frustrated that the “Kimye” nuptials are receiving so much press? Here’s a bit of coverage that might cheer you up. The New York Post uncorked a doozy of a wedding announcement the morning after the happy couple said their vows:
(Via Andy Gray)
Sweet Jesus is that real?! Oh how I hope it’s real.
I thought the same thing. Please please let it be legit
No matter how you feel bout either of the two, nothing gives us the right to shit talk them just because they got married. At the heart of it they’re humans and as far as attention grabbing I didn’t see one post from them announcing their wedding as much as the media hounding us about them. Kanye and Kim both have huge faults in their character that I don’t support in the least, but I’m happy for them, wish them the best and on a basic human level respect their lives.
I just wonder when everyone got so bitter that no one else (including “professional” journalists) can do the same.
I truly feel sorry for you
I’ve frustratingly learned in the days of the internet you have to hate what the masses hate. If you don’t you are completely insane. Hate what the masses like and your an evil troll person WHO HAS ABSOLUTELY NO RIGHT TO BE TALKING ABOUT THEM LIKE THAT.
“I just wonder when everyone got so bitter”
05.26.14 at 7:54 am
Nexup, you suck, you moron. probably the result of one moron that sucks, your mother, mating with a second moron that sucks, your father, in a truck stop bathroom.
A challenger appears.
Ha, you called them “humans” with a “heart.” I was going to go with lizard people with yawning soulless chasms in their chests.
We always have had the right to shit talk them. We (Americans) have the right to say almost anything we want. No one’s obligated to be kind or happy about the superficial marriage of two super-rich super-narcissists in a European paparazzi-super-bowl.
The only reason you see nothing from THEM about it is because they are WAITING TO SHOW IT ON TV AND MAKE TONS OF $$$
Seriously, the OP cant be for real.
Honestly you guys are fucking sick. We all have the right to say what we want, but there’s such a thing as human decency. Two people you and I don’t like got married. So we are required to shit on them? The fact that most of you couldn’t even process what I was saying is just another reason why humanity is the way it is.
Of course no one’s “required to shit on them” (???). It’s just an available option, and it’s satisfying for some people to do (maybe that is a sickness, I dunno). The only person who seems to be arguing for a “required” behavior is you, saying we should all be happy for or polite about these obnoxious rich people and their lavish wedding. You know, they have probably hundreds of millions of dollars between them, dozens of sycophants surrounding them telling them they’re great, and legions of pop culture junkies fawning over everything they do — I don’t think they need you to defend their honor against a few assholes on the internet.
And, for what it’s worth, no one’s shit-talking them “because they got married;” they’re shit-talking them because they’re Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
@Pugiron …LMAO! You should write for the New York Post!
The only thing that would have made it perfect is if they had that old Joel McHale line: “Kim Kardashian, best know for having a big ass and a sex tape.”
*known
Yawn. If I wanted to read unoriginal Kimye insults, I’d just look at any human being’s Twitter feed.
Its a SNL skit come to life.
Jeez, this just looks bad on them. Instead of using all of their news space for actual news, they just passive aggressively make a tired statement about a tired thing. It’s not a statement about the media, it’s not a statement on our prioritization of weddings over murder, it’s literally them saying that Kim starred in a sex-tape and Kanye has an ego. WOW. NEVER DONE BEFORE. FUCKING REKT, DO YOU NEED SOME ICE ON THAT BURN?
This is just sad, really.
Before it was called “trolling” it was just called “being an asshole”.
If anybody doubts whetehr this is real, it’s the Post. It’s real. All-time greatest headlines.
“Headless Body In Topless Bar.”
If these two were living life like normal celebrities, there would not be so much resentment. But they do not. They, instead, through some very handsomely PAID OFF media executives insist on thrusting their dumb faces – among other things – down the throats of Americans. Day after day. Year after year. I’ve never been prouder of the New York Post. It’s a sign that not everybody is in the stupid pocket of some stupid Kardashian, media troll. They have every right to be angry. We have every right to be angry as Americans. The Kardashians ought to be hit much harder than they were and I hope they will until they go away. Money can’t buy anything, every time.