Oh Nothing, Just A Bride Ordering From The Taco Bell Drive-Thru In Her Wedding Dress

As someone who has become known as this site’s go-to guy for all things Taco Bell, I can’t believe that this story didn’t break my inbox over the weekend. Seriously, I have friends who set up Taco Bell news updates so they can send me border stories, because my eventual health issues make great comedy for them. (And on that note, please stay tuned for tomorrow’s review of the new Taco Bell dollar menu, because I love you all.) But this Redditor’s photo of his beautiful and “drunk” bride in her wedding gown, standing in a Taco Bell drive-thru and ordering a late night snack on her wedding night, might just be my favorite photo in the world, because it combines two of the most wonderful things on this planet – love and cheap fast food tacos.
What makes the photo so much better, though, is the message that is printed on the screen as she’s talking into the speaker…
“Your best decision of the day.” No offense to “Turnaroundslowly,” but that machine’s logic is hard to debate.
She’s a keeper.
This is definitely wasn’t staged since it came from a redditor *rolls eyes* I hate reddit.
I know, but I am bound by my own vows to appreciate all things Taco Bell.
Appreciate it for what it is- not what you think it might be.
My wife and I had a very small wedding on a Friday and our reception with all our friends the next night. We were so busy talking to guests that neither of us got to eat at the reception, so later that night we rolled through Taco Bell.
I’ll be the guy who ruins the fantasy, but the speaker is triggered by weight, so unless she was a bride from the south no way she tripped the speaker to even order.
Or at least they used to be, I doubt its changed. And back in my day we didn’t take walk ups late at night.
So just got married a couple weeks ago. After we drove off from our wedding we forgot to get water in our car. We pulled up to a Macdonalds and got 2 large waters. They gave it to us for free for seeing our wedding attire. But yeah we didn’t want to go through a gas station for water, that would have been weird lol.
The way you say “water in our car” makes it seem like the water wasn’t for drinking. What are you doing with this water? Popping in a gas station to buy a couple bottles doesn’t seem weird to me even in a tux….
lol sorry, my best man forgot to put water BOTTLES in our car. :D