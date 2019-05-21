A Stranded Motorist In Oklahoma Went Viral With A Hilarious Pork Rinds-Related Interview

05.21.19 25 mins ago

OKWX

The weather has been a mess recently across much of Middle America, with tornadoes, severe winds, and rainstorms running rampant. Oklahoma has been a particular target for flooding, which has been so severe it shut down one of its main interstates. One man stranded on the highway, with no hopes of immediate respite, decided to make light of the massive inconvenience that has no end in sight.

As caught by the Kansas City Star, a reporter from Oklahoma City’s local news was making the rounds, trying to find motorists stalled on the interstate. She happened upon one man, found sitting in the back of his pickup truck, ready to tell her his secret to getting by. The man said his original plan was to ride the shoulder all the way to freedom. When that didn’t work, he fell on Plan B: Tailgate by eating the bag of pork rinds he has in his truck, and maybe take a nap.

At interview’s end, he flashed a “Horns Down” hand gesture, which native Southerners know is used to mock Texas fans’ “Hook ’em Horns” own gesture.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Texas#Viral Stories#Viral Videos
TAGSoklahomaOKLAHOMA SOONERSTEXASTEXAS LONGHORNSViral storiesViral VideosWeather
UPROXX Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 11 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP