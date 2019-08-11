Getty Image

A year ago Olivia Jade Giannulli was simply the daughter of an ’80s TV star, albeit one with a large social media presence. A lot, to put it lightly, has changed. The “Operation Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal — involving her mother, Full House alum Lori Loughlin — has run roughshod over her life, potentially sending her mother to jail and putting her tenure at USC, to which she was allegedly fraudulently accepted, in jeopardy.

Now Giannulli — who allegedly knew about her mother’s alleged illegal transpirings while they were happening — is trying to take her life into her own hands. On the same day Vanity Fair reported that she was officially leaving college to become a full-time social media “influencer” she decided to go on Instagram and vent her frustrations.

In the image, caught by Deadline, Giannulli smirks while wearing a Snoop Dogg shirt, flipping both fingers to the camera. The object of her ire? Numerous media outlets. She tagged four — The Daily Mail, Star, People, Perez Hilton’s TMZ — then lumped everyone else in with the tag “@everyothermediaoutlet.” (That account, incidentally, actually exists, belonging to someone who’s posted four times since March and whose bio reads “f*ck me gently with a chainsaw.”)

Why is Giannulli singling out the media? She doesn’t specify her motives. Is she furious that the media has so thoroughly covered her family’s legal troubles, singling out Loughlin’s woes, giving her more real estate than even fellow Operation Varsity Blues suspect Felicity Huffman? Does she blame the media for her mom losing various gigs, including her stint on Fuller House? Who’s to say? But this will make for a fun part in the forthcoming OVB scandal TV movie.

(Via Deadline)