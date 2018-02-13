Omarosa Chillingly Warns That We’ll Be ‘Begging For The Days Of Trump’ If Pence Takes Over

02.13.18

After returning from a brief hospitalization over a rumored asthma attack, Omarosa Manigault-Newman continued spilling the tea in the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday night. While discussing last week’s government shutdown, Omarosa offered the explanation that the GOP wants “Democrats to suffer” as motivation, and that the DACA piece only came about as leverage for Trump wanting his border wall.

“But guess what the crackdowns are happening, and they’re aggressive, and they’re intentional, and they’re gonna get worse,” she explained, noting that Obama was also aggressive with deportation. “I’ve seen the plan. The roundup plan is getting more and more aggressive. He’s a numbers guy. He wants to outdo his predecessors.”

The former Apprentice star then zeroed in on Vice President Mike Pence, who would likely be Trump’s replacement should he quit or be impeached — and it’s unlikely her words will make anyone sleep better at night:

“Can I just say this. As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence. I’m just going to say that. So everybody that’s wishing for impeachment, might want to reconsider their life. We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president, that’s all I’m saying. He’s extreme. I’m Christian. I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things. And I’m like, Jesus ain’t say that … He’s scary.”

Of course, we have to take everything Manigault-Newman says with a grain of salt, as it’s unclear just how much access to the president she had during her tenure in the Oval Office. Not to mention, it’s common knowledge that she excels at manufacturing drama and has a reason to have it out for the Trump administration. But even keeping that in mind, it’s difficult to argue that her words aren’t chilling, to say the least.

(Via CBS News)

