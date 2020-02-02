Getty Image
People Online Are Celebrating The First Palindrome Day In 909 Years

February 2, 2020 isn’t only Groundhog Day. It’s also Palindrome Day. If you don’t know what that means — or that a palindrome is a word or a number sequence that reads the same backwards and forwards, for example: racecar or 10101 — then look at that date again: 02/02/2020. Flip it backwards, year first, and the numbers stay the same: 2020/02/02. Put the month in the middle, bookended by the date and the year, and it’s the same: 02/02/2020. No matter how you look at it, It’s a perfect palindrome.

Enjoy it while it lasts: As noted by Mashable, this is the first time in a whopping 909 years — that number also a perfect palindrome — since the month, day, and year have been palindromic. The last time this occurred? November 11 in the year 1111, aka 11/11/1111.

Pretty cosmic, yeah? Well, there’s also this: The next time the Gregorian calendar gets a palindromic date won’t be until 12/12/2121 — some 101 years from now. (And note that that number, too, is a palindrome.)

While this milestone hasn’t inspired a Super Bowl commercial à la the 1993 comedy Groundhog Day, it was met with great rejoicing amongst the internet’s many nerds.

This being social media, the day was met with some nit-picking, too.

And one person found a way to make it about Chris Evans’ butt.

Anyway, happy Palindrome Day to you and yours! Feel free to celebrate by asking yourself such palindromic questions as: Was it a rat I saw? Or: Do goose see god?

(Via Mashable)

