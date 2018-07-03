Paris Hilton Said ‘Tell Me Something I Don’t Know’ And Sarcastic People Happily Obliged

#Twitter Reactions #Fascinating Facts #Twitter
Entertainment Editor
07.03.18

Paris Hilton has been keeping a lower profile since her reality show days, still working as a DJ and managing a brand, usually only drawing the Internet’s ire when she claimed to have invented the selfie or said Trump’s sexual assault accusers just “want attention.” Other than that, most of what we’ve heard about her in the past few years has involved needless speculation about her boobs or a compelling story with the headlineHey, Everybody! Watch This Monkey Jerk Off In Front Of Paris Hilton!” (Pulitzer. Now.)

The heiress is back in the spotlight this week after she tweeted “Tell me something I don’t know” and Twitter has enthusiastically obliged. The tweet has already received over 13,000 replies, many of them offering up engrossing information that would be right at home on Reddit’s Today I Learned subreddit.

At first, some people on Twitter were incredulous.

TOPICS#Twitter Reactions#Fascinating Facts#Twitter
TAGSFascinating Factsparis hiltonSURE WHY NOTTRIVIATwittertwitter reactionstwitter reacts

