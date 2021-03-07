Calling anyone an “epic trophy wife” is probably not a great idea for a man of the cloth, but it’s especially troublesome if the person you’re describing is Melania Trump. A pastor got himself into hot water by doing just that during a sermon that quickly went viral when video of it was posted online.

Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark, a Baptist pastor in Missouri, was placed on leave in the wake of the sermon where he was critical of women and their appearance in a speech that was described as sexist at the very least. A BBC story detailed some of what’s in the 22-minute video of the sermon, which was posted on Facebook and quickly spread to other social media sites as well.

In it, he is seen using a well-known online meme of a distracted boyfriend to tell women not to “give him a reason to be looking around”. He tells churchgoers that it is “really important” for men to have a beautiful woman on their arm, asking the crowd: “Why is it so many times that women, after they get married, let themselves go?” “Now look, I’m not saying every woman can be the epic trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump, I’m not saying that at all,” he says, as an image of the former First Lady appears on screen behind him. “Most women can’t be trophy wives, but you know… maybe you’re a participation trophy.”

The backlash to the sentiment was pretty significant, both in the comments from the pastor but also in him calling Trump a role model to emulate. The pastor got some ire from Twitter, to say the least.

And so did Melania Trump, who didn’t exactly ask for this but also has earned her own ire over the last four years after various instances where she quietly supported her husband’s long like of racist, sexist and insurrectionist behavior along with her own controversies. Such as, for example, saying she didn’t give a f*ck about Christmas.

Either way, don’t expect to see any more videos from this pastor talking about what women should be doing anytime soon.