Ted Cruz is allegedly a U.S. senator, but he seems to spend most of his time getting into fights. Sometimes his spats are with people more famous than he is. One of the stars of his favorite movie hates his guts. Ditto Stephen King. Last week he added another celebrity to his sh*t list: Pat Benatar. What did ’70s and ‘80s rock icon do to Cancún’s most infamous tourist? Who knows, but whatever the case she isn’t having it.

It all started when Cruz was chatting with conservative radio host Joe Pags. The two were moaning about Donald Trump’s legal woes, bringing up a false equivalence with the vague and so far unfounded allegations against his successor, Joe Biden. Cruz claimed Democrats don’t care about his alleged crimes.

Ted Cruz: “I don’t think Senate Democrats, if you had video of Joe Biden murdering children dressed as the devil under a full moon while singing Pat Benatar, they still wouldn’t vote to convict.” pic.twitter.com/0a83AxV5RD — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) June 15, 2023

“I don’t think Senate Democrats, if you had video of Joe Biden murdering children dressed as the devil under a full moon while singing Pat Benatar, they still wouldn’t vote to convict.”

Ignoring the random Benatar diss, it’s a strange line that seemed to accidentally evoke Trump’s old boast about how he could “stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” Considering his polling went up after he was arraigned a second time, he’s not wrong.

But let’s not ignore the Benatar diss, which seems to suggest the singer of “Love is a Battlefield” is a Satanist? Maybe Cruz hates her because she made a video in which she killed a bunch of Nazis.

Whatever the case, the line did not escape Benatar’s notice. As per Mediaite, on the Facebook page she shares with her husband and collaborator Neil Giraldo, she wrote a simple, two-word response: “NICE TRY!”

In other words — and sorry for this but this dumb joke must be made — Cruz clearly didn’t hit her with his best shot. Again, we apologize.

(Via Mediaite)