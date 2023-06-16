ted-cruz-1.jpg
Getty Image
Viral

Ted Cruz Is Being Trolled For What Appears To Be A Random Vendetta Against, Of All People, Pat Benatar

Ted Cruz has never been known for his on-point pop-cultural references. There were the times when he entirely botched Watchmen and Fight Club. He also, as a proud The Princess Bride superfan, feuded with Cary Elwes, and Stephen King won’t even waste fancy words on Ted while responding to the Texas lawmaker’s swing against the horror legend.

Then there’s Ted pulling a Sarah Palin this week while addressing what he sees as the ultimate blind devotion of the Left for Joe Biden. He must have forgotten that Donald Trump once bragged that his voters wouldn’t abandon him even if “I shot somebody.” Still, Ted would like to reserve those kinds of claims for his political enemies, which apparently include Pat Benatar.

While speaking with syndicated conservative radio host Joe Pags, Cruz declared, “I don’t think Senate Democrats, if you had video of Joe Biden murdering children dressed as the devil under a full moon while singing Pat Benatar, they still wouldn’t vote to convict.”

Was this out of left field? Maybe or maybe not, but the 1980s fans out there began to rally around one of their own, especially because Benatar happened to kill a bunch of Nazis in a music video.

There’s also the possibility that Ted may not have been firing random shots but, instead, intended to slam Benatar while interpreting her “Hell Is For Children” song, which was part of her advocacy on behalf of abused children.

Whatever the case, it’s funny as hell, as one user pointed out, “that, in a spontaneous moment, the most sinister and satanic rock & roller Ted Cruz could think of was Pat Benatar.”

He didn’t even reach for a Black Metal band or two. C’mon, Ted.

×