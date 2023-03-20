Stephen-King-Ted-Cruz.jpg
Stephen King Didn’t Waste Fancy Words While Cutting Down Ted Cruz, Who Previously Attempted To Outwit Him

A few months ago, Stephen King pretty much ignored Ted Cruz when the much-maligned senator attempted to outwit him over banned books. That move blew up in Ted’s face, and the same goes for his attempts to tweet about Fight Club and, as a The Princess Bride superfan, rumble with Cary Elwes. Yet Ted, never to be deterred, swung at a horror maestro and missed (Ted may have also missed the plentiful biblical themes in King’s work while lobbing an insult), and King is now apparently circling back with a blow of his own.

Mind you, King is saving his loftier prose for the printed page, which is likely a wise move because personal energy conservation is an underrated move. Also, attacking with the bluntest of swords can be effective, depending upon context. As such, the King of the Dad Jokes decided to simply refer to Ted as “Dumbo” in reference Ted’s condemnation of Anthony Fauci, who Ted accused of being “smug and gleeful” while he “casually called to shut down bars, restaurants, and gyms.”

“A million dead, Dumbo,” the Cell author responded. “If America hadn’t listened to Fauci, the number would have been twice or three times that.”

The “Dumbo” may have made some people’s evenings. Simple, yet effective.

