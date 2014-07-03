Paul Rudd Helped A Couple Make Their Baby Announcement In The Most Adorable And Appropriate Way

#Paul Rudd #.LOL
07.03.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

Just when we think we can’t love Paul Rudd any more — what with his amazing dance moves, ability to make highly-entertaining bromantic comedies, lip syncing prowess, adorable tales of romantic rivalry with Jon Hamm, longterm commitment to pranking Conan O’Brien, and (of course) those eyes — he goes and does something like this.

Lucky enough to bump into Rudd while expecting a child, this handsome couple seized the moment by enlisting the aid of the ageless wonder, asking him to hold up a perfectly appropriate and referential sign (because he was in Knocked Up, you see) to help break their baby news to friends and family.

There’s no way to know right now, but this will probably end up being more memorable than anything the baby will do:

(Via Reddit; H/T Buzzfeed)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Rudd#.LOL
TAGS.lolPAUL RUDDPREGNANCY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP