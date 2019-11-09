2020’s Least Offensive Candidate Eats Food The Most Offensively And Folks Have Jokes

Pete Buttigieg is America’s least offensive candidate. He’s a smart white dude, so he has what the DNC would call “electability,” he’s a proud gay man and a millennial, appealing to the few liberal voters who won’t settle for the other moderate white male candidates (Biden). He’s served in the military and appears focus-driven and full of ideas like some kind of diet version of Elizabeth Warren.

But, damn, the man cannot — for the life of him — eat food like a normal ass human. Seriously. If you spent any time on the internet yesterday, you’ve likely seen the now-viral tweet of Buttigieg devouring a cinnamon roll like a rabid wolf sinking its teeth into its prey.

We will never look at cinnamon rolls the same way again.

i don't care what your politics are, it is illegal to cut a cinnamon roll into pieces with a knife and then eat it like a chicken wing pic.twitter.com/x1GFl1HNz1 — Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) November 7, 2019

But this isn’t an isolated incident for Mayor Pete. The presidential candidate has a history of being photographed eating and looking like a total maniac. But the situation isn’t too dramatic. If you’re worried that Mayor Pete’s campaign trail food photos — and the fact that he makes eating a cinnamon roll look like he’s eating a chicken wing — are going to sink his political career like the legendary “Dean Scream,” you’re probably wrong.

While the cinnamon roll photo was making the rounds on Twitter, the hashtag #PeteForPresident was also trending. He’s gonna be fine.

According to a recent poll from Quinnipiac University, support for Buttigieg is climbing with Warren receiving 20% support among likely Democratic caucusgoers in Iowa and Buttigieg following close behind with 19%. That’s above Sanders and Biden, at 17% and 15% respectively. Rising support aside, Twitter users couldn’t help but poke some fun at Mayor Pete and his inability to appear human while eating.