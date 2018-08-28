Getty Image

Pete Davidson is having kind of a moment right now. About to head into his fifth season at Saturday Night Live, the 24-year-old Staten Island native was suddenly put under a magnifying glass this summer when he started dating (and quickly became engaged to) international pop superstar Ariana Grande.

On one hand, the pairing of Grande and perennial goofball Davidson was the subject of fascination because of how seemingly odd it was. But on the other hand, when you see the way Grande looks at her boo — particularly while sucking on a lollipop — it makes perfect sense. As such, the phrase “big dick energy” became a thing to describe the magnetic, mesmerizing attraction Grande has for Davidson.

Yet, throughout all this, Davidson remains remarkably down to earth. He’s clearly smitten with his fiancée and is well aware that he’s hit the relationship jackpot. In a new profile with Variety however, it’s clear that Davidson still thinks of himself as the goofy kid from Staten Island and is wary of the trappings of fame.

As far as so-called “big dick energy,” though? Davidson seems just fine with that.

“I don’t hate it,” Davidson says. “I’m just really, really happy, and if that means I have big-dick energy, then sick.” He laughs. “My favorite thing was my mom was like, ‘Peter, they’re saying you had a big penis just like your father.’ What the f—!”

Like father like son, they say. Plus, standing at six foot two inches tall … Well, you do the math. And then there’s this since-deleted tweet from Grande herself:

Hashtag blessed.