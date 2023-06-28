Pizza-brandishing savior Pete Davidson hasn’t made too many relationship-based headlines lately, but he did still recently grace us with the story of how he got stoned and bought a Staten Island ferry with former SNL co-star Colin Jost. The better part of that story is that Jost was “stone cold sober” while those papers were signed, which surely isn’t as embarrassing for Jost as Michael Che’s April Fool’s Day joke this year.

Still, the ferry boat apparently functions primarily as a $280,000 money pit now, but Davidson did chat with Seth Meyers on his new podcast that’s filling the house of this long writer’s strike. Via The Daily Beast, Davidson revealed that he and Jost came up with a (joke) name for their ferry, and their big dream is at least five years away:

“We jokingly named [the ferry] Titanic 2 on the LLC when we had to buy it. It’s all going to stay the same — the same outside, we’re gonna keep what we can and just repurpose, make sure it’s nice, but it’ll be the Staten Island Ferry … There’ll be a restaurant, there’ll be a concert venue, there’ll be a movie theater… and then there’s hotels in it, so we’ll have a couple of those, and then in the winter, [we’ll] tug [the ferry] to Miami.”

Dreams are good to have, but the decommissioned ferry is apparently plagued with both asbestos and roach colonies. Seems like a long shot to shove a couple of hotels on top of the thing, but stranger things have happened. Maybe just make a movie about it instead, though.

(Via The Daily Beast)