Piers Morgan never shies away from holding strong and controversial opinions, but his ride-or-die attitude toward the British monarchy has led to more backlash against the Good Morning Britain co-host than usual. Following Piers’ attack on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (over their Oprah interview), he got thrashed by a Black Good Morning Britain colleague for defending the Royal Family despite some racist remarks (about the color of Archie’s skin) by unidentified members. Piers also stormed off set when a co-host came for him over the seemingly personal beef he feels for Meghan, and all of this chaos is reminding people of the time that someone smugly referred to him as a “honey-glazed gammon” on live morning TV.

that time piers morgan had on someone he thought would be an easy target to berate live on air but instead hilariously got his ass handed to him and was exposed for the fragile man-child he is. "you look like honey-glazed gammon" lmao pic.twitter.com/uJtBzTXacy — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) March 8, 2021

To recap a bit, Piers started jousting with Parliament member Ross Greer in early 2019 over the MP’s characterization of Winston Churchill as “a white supremacist mass murderer.” To that notion, the morning show host tweeted, “And you’re a thick ginger turd who’d be spewing this filth in German if it wasn’t for Churchill.”

And you're a thick ginger turd who'd be spewing this filth in German if it wasn't for Churchill. https://t.co/8hq8wpQn00 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 27, 2019

Greer responded, “Honey-glazed gammon speaks.”

And that led Piers to push back: “I’d like to apologise to any other gingers, thick people or turds offended by association with @Ross_Greer.”

I'd like to apologise to any other gingers, thick people or turds offended by association with @Ross_Greer. https://t.co/1709hlsQdJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 28, 2019

Naturally, Piers decided to speak with Ross Greer on air, where the former declared offense at the latter’s use of clapping emoji. And the subject matter that they discussed is obviously not cut and dry. On one hand, Churchill has been accused by many of being a white supremacist, but on the other hand, Churchill declared war in 1939 against, you know, Adolf Hitler. So, the joy people are feeling about this video really isn’t as much about the substance of the discussion as Greer acknowledging, out loud, “You look like honey-glazed gammon.”