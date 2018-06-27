Planters Is Bringing Back Those Cheez Ball Cans You Loved As A Kid

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For lovers of orange-dusted cheese-flavored snacks, there was no bigger loss than when Planters discontinued the company’s Cheez Balls cans back in 2006 — pictured in the appropriately cheesy above ’80s television spot. Sure, you could still get the giant tubs of UTZ Cheese Balls, but there was just something about the smell of the Planters when peeling back the lid for the first time, or that specific texture and greasiness that other brands just can’t manage to capture.

Well hold onto your butts because Planters is bringing back Cheez Balls, albeit for a cruel, limited time only — joining other throwback products such as Surge and Zima, which have also seen resurgences in recent years.

You craved, I listened. #CheezBalls are back July 1 at select stores and online! Get ‘em while they’re… cheezy. https://t.co/mk5iY4lr03 – Mr. 🎩🥜 #SayCheezBalls pic.twitter.com/7nw7qhCFdh — Mr Peanut (@MrPeanut) June 26, 2018

The online rollout will begin on July 1 at Amazon (just added to my wish list so fast) and Walmart, which will both be selling Cheez Balls for about $2, but eventually the product will be available at select stores. In addition to the Cheez Balls, Planters is also bringing back its oblong Cheez Curls product as part of the promotion.

“We heard many impassioned pleas for us to bring Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls back over the years and we wanted to give our fans a chance to reunite with their most-missed cheesy snack,” company spokeswoman Melanie Huet said in a press release. “We made sure our Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls still have the same delicious taste, airy texture and fluorescent color you know and love, so our fans can enjoy a nostalgic trip down memory lane with every canister.”

To hype the rollout, Planters recently began hiding the new cans of the Cheez Balls around on eBay for fans to find.

How much would you give to try my Cheez Balls? No. Really. There’s a canister up on eBay. https://t.co/eGmcP2Ab4n – Mr. 🎩🥜 #SayCheezBalls pic.twitter.com/QcdHuL2IMR — Mr Peanut (@MrPeanut) June 12, 2018

Given that one can went for over $2,000, it seems safe to say that fans are extremely here for the return of Cheez Balls. If nothing else, the timing is certainly appropriate.

(Via Today)