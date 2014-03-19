Delaware Police Seek The Classy Couple That Had St. Paddy’s Day Dumpster Sex Behind Dunkin Donuts

Meet these two lovebirds who couldn’t be amorously restrained during St. Patrick’s Day festivities this past weekend in Newark, Delaware. The couple were seen having full on penis-vagina doggystyle sex in broad daylight next to a dumpster in the rear parking lot (PUN INTENDED!) of what appears to be a Dunkin Donuts. Lucky for them, there were plenty of passersby to capture photos and video of the intimate moment of what I assume was their first time together so they’ll have something to show the grand kids someday. Unluckily for them, Newark, Delaware police are searching for their identities to press charges with the help of major Philadelphia news outlets. Derp!
Police say the two suspects were captured by cell phone video and photos allegedly “engaging in sexual intercourse” in public, “in plain view of numerous passers-by.” According to police, video was posted on various social media websites.
Suspect #1 is described by police as a college aged white male with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green button down shirt, khaki pants and brown boots.
Suspect #2 is described by police as a college aged white female with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a green short sleeve t-shirt, jean shorts, brown cowboy boots and glasses.
I live just off of UPenn and Drexel’s campuses in the University City district of Philadelphia, and these descriptions fit at least 75% of college kids littering the streets and falling all over each other at any given moment during the entire month of March — or as I like to call it, Assh*le Month. Call me a killjoy or maybe I’m just not into green barf or dumpster sex, but it’s the reason why I hide in my home until April every year.
Video MOSTLY safe for work, thanks to the vertical filming prowess of the person who took this:
H/T, The Huffington Post & PCW
At least have some digninty and have drunk sex behind a Tim Hortons. Not Michigan, Florida, or Texas?! DELAWARE?! Well I’ll be.
I know who they are, must be Frank Reynolds and Artemis Pebdani!
You don’t know Delaware like I know Delaware. If it weren’t for their tax free shopping and liquor superstores, they’d be worth cutting off the map.
@Stacey Ritzen No doubt they hopped into a car later and celebrated their post-coital adventure at Kelly’s Logan House.
That’s a virus video for Paddy’s Pub.
emphasis on the virus
[www.youtube.com]
my motto has always been live and let live & dumpster f*ck and let dumpster f*ck
Is anyone else enjoying the shamrock placement a little too much?
Right there with ya.
“Suspects last seen wearing green…”
No shit.
“You cannot go to a 7-11 or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent…. I’m not joking.” –Joe Biden, in a private remark to an Indian-American man caught on C-SPAN, June, 2006
I wanna party with these crazy kids!
I work with her twin in Philadelphia. She mentioned yesterday that her sister got caught having sex behind a dumpster on Saint Paddy’s day so I directed her to the video/picture. What a hot mess.
The twin sister alibi. Classic.
She and her family must be so proud. Nothing says I love you like taking a cock behind a dumpster while bent over a railing.
She’s a hot ball of crazy so I can’t say I’m really surprised.
Actually, I think she got more than just the tip.
This isn’t the first time I’ve seen people banging in the dumpsters at Grottos, but this is the first time I’ve seen it during the day. Go Blue Hens!
Definitely didn’t mean to reply earlier.
And that’s some shoddy camera work. I’d rather have Charlie Kelly tape a flashlight to an old camcorder again.
Legalize it! “It” being drunken dumpster-fucking.
Could you kindly give our site [www.PopCultureWhore.com] credit for the story and the video, as Huffington Post did? You ARE using our media lol.
[www.popculturewhore.com]
They credited the source they pulled it from, who credited it from the source they pulled from. THE CIRRRR-CLE OF LAA-IIIIIIIFEEE (of Internet reporting)
But then people would have to visit your god awful site. That layout is atrocious.
@Derp Sauce I’m sorry you don’t like the layout. That has nothing to do with giving credit where it’s due.
@Pop Culture Whore Fuck you for posting it, dickbag. Guess what, people fuck behind dumpsters all the time, no need to go ruin somebody’s life by plastering it all over the internet. Goddamnit.
@Pop Culture Whore also your site blows.
Driving down Cleveland Ave that Saturday in Newark seeing all those UD students decked out in green heading to the bars, I had a feeling the day was not going to end well for some of them, just didn’t think that one of those bad endings would be a happy ending behind Grotto/Dunkin Donuts gone viral.
This angle keeps us from seeing her “Dumpster Dive Me, I’m Irish” t-shirt.
She should just give a fake name and then claim it was very empowering.
He was dunkin’ her donut. *raises hand for a high five* *cricket*
Alright. I’ll be over here with my “original” jokes.
I’ll defend these two…
If the local PD is actually trying to find these two people for prosecution, it’s truly a shame on their department.
Yeah, it’s like trying to track down and prosecute someone for public urination. If you don’t catch ’em in the act, let it go, f*ckheads.
I say prosecute the pervert that filmed them.
Oh right, like they’re the first couple to get drunk and have sex on St. Patrick’s Day in a public place. Maybe they preferred the outdoors to the tiny, crappy (no pun intended) bathroom in the bars they got drunk in. I’m with Bren & Baltimore Dan on this one–prosecute the people who filmed them.