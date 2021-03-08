Getty Image
People Online Freaked Out That Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have A Chicken Coop Called ‘Archie’s Chick Inn’

On Sunday, there wasn’t a Super Bowl game or a Golden Globes ceremony. But there was this: Oprah Winfrey scored the first big interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, since they ditched the Royal Family to live in California, with the expectation that there would be much dirt about the British monarchy. There was a lot of heavy revelation. But there was one other major moment, at least according to social media: Their young son has a chicken coop called “Archie’s Chick Inn.”

Winfrey dropped in on the couple in their home in Montecito, near Santa Barbara. It looks like a lovely place, with big hills and an ocean nearby. And though they’ve mostly severed their ties with the Royal Family, they’re not doing bad on their own. Back in the fall they signed a deal with Netflix, for whom they’ll make films and TV.

But anyway, this chicken coop with the cute name. It looks like this.

And everyone fell in love with the charming pun.

And it made people even more protective of Prince Harry and Meghan than they were before.

But wait, there was another, even sillier pun. Markle talked about her life before meeting Prince Harry, even going back to her teenage years. In fact, her first job, when was 13, was working at a yogurt shop called — wait for — “Humphrey Yogurt.”

Yes, there were more important revelations. Markle didn’t know much about the ins and outs of the royal life before becoming one of them. She and Prince Harry were actually married three days before their lavish royal wedding. She didn’t feel they “protected: her enough. She felt “lonely.” Some royal family members even expressed concerns to Prince Harry, though not to her, about the potential darkness of their son Archie’s skin. There was a lot. Luckily there was also a much lighter side to things. And luckily that included some top shelf pun-ishment.

