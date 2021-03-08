On Sunday, there wasn’t a Super Bowl game or a Golden Globes ceremony. But there was this: Oprah Winfrey scored the first big interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, since they ditched the Royal Family to live in California, with the expectation that there would be much dirt about the British monarchy. There was a lot of heavy revelation. But there was one other major moment, at least according to social media: Their young son has a chicken coop called “Archie’s Chick Inn.”

#oprah visits #meghanandharry at their home in #montecito, specifically Archie’s Chick Inn. #meghan also told O that the couple got married 3 days before the big televised event in their backyard w the Archbishop of Canterbury with their own vows kept private and now framed. pic.twitter.com/bJbraID9yI — Jane Stevenson (@JaneCStevenson) March 8, 2021

Winfrey dropped in on the couple in their home in Montecito, near Santa Barbara. It looks like a lovely place, with big hills and an ocean nearby. And though they’ve mostly severed their ties with the Royal Family, they’re not doing bad on their own. Back in the fall they signed a deal with Netflix, for whom they’ll make films and TV.

But anyway, this chicken coop with the cute name. It looks like this.

And everyone fell in love with the charming pun.

“archie’s chick inn” PLS THATS SO CUTE pic.twitter.com/8bMbtTZtOB — alex (@shhurii) March 8, 2021

ARCHIE’S CHICK INN established 2021. Dying at the cuteness of these two. #OprahMeghanHarry — AllSussexAllTheTime (@AllSussextweets) March 8, 2021

Archie’s Chick Inn is so cute! They have a lovely home, they also got married three days before their official wedding! #OprahMeghanHarry — Kitty (@TwtKitty) March 8, 2021

::crawls into Archie's Chick Inn:: cluck cluck. cluck cluck. nothing to see here I live here now — Anna Sproul-Latimer (@annasproul) March 8, 2021

The Sussexes have pet chickens that stay in “Archie’s Chick Inn” — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) March 8, 2021

Archie’s Chick Inn!!! I can’t. They have chickens. 🐓❤️ — Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) March 8, 2021

And it made people even more protective of Prince Harry and Meghan than they were before.

They have a chicken in called “Archie’s Chick Inn…” honestly, I refuse to believe a bad word about these two lol they are so adorable #MeghanandHarry — Devin✨ (@dev_nicolee) March 8, 2021

But wait, there was another, even sillier pun. Markle talked about her life before meeting Prince Harry, even going back to her teenage years. In fact, her first job, when was 13, was working at a yogurt shop called — wait for — “Humphrey Yogurt.”

Humphrey Yogurt. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) March 8, 2021

Meghan Markle just told Oprah that her first job was at a frozen yogurt stand called Humphrey Yogart, and it’s like….why are all the best business ideas already taken?!? — Robb Coles (@RobbColes) March 8, 2021

Humphrey Yogurt is really the takeaway so far — Tim Stack (@TimStack1979) March 8, 2021

mom on the floor re humphrey yogurt. — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) March 8, 2021

This is certainly not one of the headline revelations of Meghan’s interview with Oprah, but Humphrey Yogart is a really good name for a frozen yogurt place. — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) March 8, 2021

All I will retain from this interview is that there was a yogurt shop named Humphrey Yogart. — Mark Sutcliffe (@_MarkSutcliffe) March 8, 2021

Humphrey Yo-Gart!!! That’s such a great name for a yogurt place! #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/z87yyeH07j — Dr. Alysa Lucas (@dralysalucas) March 8, 2021

Yes, there were more important revelations. Markle didn’t know much about the ins and outs of the royal life before becoming one of them. She and Prince Harry were actually married three days before their lavish royal wedding. She didn’t feel they “protected: her enough. She felt “lonely.” Some royal family members even expressed concerns to Prince Harry, though not to her, about the potential darkness of their son Archie’s skin. There was a lot. Luckily there was also a much lighter side to things. And luckily that included some top shelf pun-ishment.