Following England’s loss to Italy in the European Championship final on Sunday, British police are investigating abusive, racist comments made against three Black players (Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka) who missed penalty kicks. The Associated Press reports that London Mayor Sadiq Khan has implored social media platforms to fight racism more effectively. Likewise, the New York Times has detailed how the London Metropolitan Police are investigating “offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers.” And Prince William (who’s president of England’s Football Association) has tweeted his contempt for what’s happening.

“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote. “It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W”

The always vocal Piers Morgan, as well, expressed his support for English players taking the knee, especially in light of the online abuse hurled at players.

“When England’s players took the knee last night, I was pleased to hear loud applause drown out a few boos,” Piers tweeted. “Then our black stars get horrifically racially abused after the game. This is why they take the knee. This is why I support them in taking the knee.”

It’s worth noting that the photo at the top of this post was snapped during 2020 Commonwealth Day in March, which was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s final royal outing and led to reports that the Royal Family snubbed the couple. Those tensions soon reached a fever pitch that prompted Harry and Meghan to flee to the U.S., which later prompted a temper tantrum for Piers, who even quit Good Morning Britain while bashing Meghan for alleging (during an Oprah interview) that she endured troublesome remarks (that appeared to be racially charged) from a member of the royal family.

Prince William (along with the rest of the British Royal Family) did not step up to support Meghan Markle, and Piers continues to rail against her while branding her a liar. Their different attitude toward soccer stars is, well, glaring. And people would frankly like to know why William and Piers aren’t vigorously condemning racism against everyone, which is a valid question, and there’s some roasting going down on Twitter.