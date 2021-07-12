Following England’s loss to Italy in the European Championship final on Sunday, British police are investigating abusive, racist comments made against three Black players (Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka) who missed penalty kicks. The Associated Press reports that London Mayor Sadiq Khan has implored social media platforms to fight racism more effectively. Likewise, the New York Times has detailed how the London Metropolitan Police are investigating “offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers.” And Prince William (who’s president of England’s Football Association) has tweeted his contempt for what’s happening.
“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote. “It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W”
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 12, 2021
The always vocal Piers Morgan, as well, expressed his support for English players taking the knee, especially in light of the online abuse hurled at players.
“When England’s players took the knee last night, I was pleased to hear loud applause drown out a few boos,” Piers tweeted. “Then our black stars get horrifically racially abused after the game. This is why they take the knee. This is why I support them in taking the knee.”
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 12, 2021
It’s worth noting that the photo at the top of this post was snapped during 2020 Commonwealth Day in March, which was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s final royal outing and led to reports that the Royal Family snubbed the couple. Those tensions soon reached a fever pitch that prompted Harry and Meghan to flee to the U.S., which later prompted a temper tantrum for Piers, who even quit Good Morning Britain while bashing Meghan for alleging (during an Oprah interview) that she endured troublesome remarks (that appeared to be racially charged) from a member of the royal family.
Prince William (along with the rest of the British Royal Family) did not step up to support Meghan Markle, and Piers continues to rail against her while branding her a liar. Their different attitude toward soccer stars is, well, glaring. And people would frankly like to know why William and Piers aren’t vigorously condemning racism against everyone, which is a valid question, and there’s some roasting going down on Twitter.
Oooh now do the racist abuse aimed at Meghan Markle.
*pulls up chair* https://t.co/LihEkLkW4X
— Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) July 12, 2021
Stop lying. You're a part of the problem. You both helped to heap more racism on Meghan Markle.
Don't come out here is with half ass statement after you said you were bored with racism just a couple years ago. https://t.co/YyqBTEWilJ
— Goldburn P. Maynard Jr. (@deathntaxesprof) July 12, 2021
Prince William is just “sickened” by racism…just disgusted…
…just not against Meghan Markle or Archie. 🤷🏽♀️🥴 pic.twitter.com/fUj6P9j6Cv
— BLACKLIVESMATTER (@Jasamgurlie) July 12, 2021
Even if Prince William dislikes Meghan Markle personally, the habitual racism exhibited against her should be spoken against as well. Racism isn’t bad for some, but okay for others. It must be vigorously denounced for all. #racism #Euro2020Final https://t.co/8y5E8o6w75
— Anne Boleyn (Sussex Supporter) (@TudorChick1501) July 12, 2021
But Meghan Markle was tripping when she called out the racism she experienced there, right?
Mmkay. https://t.co/PTlXrLA5Vl pic.twitter.com/47cGN54MX7
— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 12, 2021
Meghan Markle seeing what’s going down in England. pic.twitter.com/pzwFfYe85s
— Saweetie’s Nutritionist (@CLONEKID_) July 12, 2021
"Meghan Markle Wore An Italian Designer Once, Why that Led to England's Loss"
By Piers Morgan
— Don't Make This Weird: The Podcast 🐝💛 (@DntMkThsWeird) July 11, 2021
For years #sussexsquad has been told that we are “race baiters” for highlighting the racism against Meghan Markle. Tonight, seeing the abuse hurled at Saka, Rashford, & Sancho literally proves what we’ve been saying for years. #Euro2020Final
— Anne Boleyn (Sussex Supporter) (@TudorChick1501) July 12, 2021
Meanwhile, in Italy… someone reportedly shouted, “AND THAT’S FOR MEGHAN MARKLE!” Oh boy.
Someone rooting for Italy at this bar just shouted “AND THAT’S FOR MEGHAN MARKLE!” and hello I think he’s my soulmate #EnglandvsItaly
— Mia Francini (@miajoycette) July 11, 2021
(Via Associated Press & New York Times)