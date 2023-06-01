Allegedly world-famous-poison-happy or at least poison-approver Vladimir Putin is apparently descending deep into his own paranoia on that subject and more. We’ve previously heard that the Russian president forces people to test his food, and that he has a personal pooper scooper who travels with him because he’s paranoid about either health-issue discovery or DNA harvesting. As well, an ex-Russian intelligence officer revealed that Putin is too “pathologically afraid to touch the internet or use a cell phone.” Now that drone attacks are hitting close to home, however, Putin has apparently devolved into a new stage of fright.

As The Daily Beast now relays from a source of independent Russian publication Verstka, Putin has apparently decided that he will no longer travel abroad, not only due to those drones but also because of the International Criminal Court warrant for his arrest. He’s the most deeply fearful of being assassinated, which does check out, given that so many Russian oligarchs keep mysteriously dying, and of course, eyebrows have constantly raised in Putin’s direction about those deaths. This fear has apparently become more concrete because Putin decided not to travel to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s latest inauguration ceremony, “sending State Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin instead.” Here’s more from The Daily Beast:

The feeling “behind the scenes of the Kremlin,” the source said, was that Putin was worried about traveling anywhere: “He has no sense of security.” While the Kremlin played down this week’s drone attack on the Russian capital, The Moscow Times reported Wednesday that Putin was most likely in his Novo-Ogaryovo residence when air defenses shot down a drone that was heading for it just a few miles away. A source close to the Kremlin told the news outlet that the Russian leader was awakened early by his security team in the middle of the attack.

All Putin wants to do is enjoy his little war and hide out in his pickle-filled compounds, and the world simply won’t allow this to happen. Additionally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already publicized his planned punishment for Putin, should Ukraine win the conflict. By the day, it’s looking more and more like that could happen.

(Via The Daily Beast)