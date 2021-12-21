While the CDC reports that approximately 62 percent of Americans are now fully vaccinated, there are some people down in Texas who think that drinking a bleach-like cocktail of disinfectants is the better way to ward off COVID. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this group of pharmaceutical nincompoops are some of the same QAnon cultists who made a pilgrimage to the Big D last month in order to witness JFK Jr. reemerge, possibly with his dad in tow, in order to restore Donald Trump to power so that the big guy can take care of all the Satan-worshipping pedophiles who are currently running our country.

While it’s unclear whether these followers of Q are still waiting for JFK Jr. (who died in 1999, but is either going to be resurrected or reveal that he’s just been hiding out in Pennsylvania for 20-plus years, as one does) or some other batsh*t other thing to happen, The Dallas Observer is reporting that in an effort to protect themselves from COVID, many of them are drinking from a communal bowl of chlorine dioxide (an industrial disinfectant very similar to bleach) and other chemicals. This information came to the outlet via the family of one of the followers, a woman who abandoned her husband and children to follow charismatic QAnon cult leader Michael Brian Protzman to Dallas.

The cultist, whose name has been withheld, has kept in touch with her family and told them about what they’re doing. “She was proud to tell us that she was the one mixing it up and giving it to everybody,” one family member told The Observer.

“She’s always been into, you know, natural remedies, getting aluminum out of deodorant, things like that,” Sean Leek, the woman’s son, explained. “But that led to anti-vaxxing, and anti-vaxxing led to QAnon.”

It is, of course, impossible to forget that moment in April 2020 when then-president/idiot extraordinaire Trump suggested that consuming bleach might be a good way to end the COVID pandemic—while Dr. Deborah Birx, the newly-appointed White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator looked on in a mix of horror, disbelief, and oh-my-god-what-did-I-do-and-where’s-the-nearest-exit.

"The disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning. It gets in the lungs" — Trump seems to suggests that injecting disinfectant inside people could be a treatment for the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/amis9Rphsm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2020

As Michael Murney wrote for The Dallas Observer: “It’s unclear why the group is drinking the chemical potion, as many believe the coronavirus, which has killed over 800,000 people in the U.S. and millions worldwide so far, is a government fabrication.”

While it’s terrifying that it even needs to be said, the Daily Beast writes that bleach is not a recommended treatment/protectant from COVID or any other virus: