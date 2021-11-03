We regret to inform you that JFK Jr. did not show up in Dallas on Tuesday—nor did his father, mother, or any other long-deceased member of the Kennedy clan (not Joseph, not Kick, nope on Bobby or Michael, and most certainly not Ted). This miraculous event, in which John F. Kennedy Jr. was reportedly not only going to reveal that he was indeed still alive, but was also planning to “declare” Donald Trump president again. (On who’s authority? That part didn’t seem to be worked out yet.)

According to the Daily Beast, this blessed event was expected to occur around 12:30 p.m.—approximately the same time JFK was assassinated while riding in his open-top car in Dallas. (These folks are aware that didn’t happen until November 22nd, right? Never mind—don’t answer that.) The entire event was livestreamed, and as the magic hour approached, hundreds had gathered to chant “God Bless America!” and “JFK!”

They were undoubtedly disappointed when this Q declaration turned out to be false, and some began to express skepticism, which the livestream host said would not help the situation and that they needed more faith. But most of the group didn’t let a little thing like reality keep them down for too long. Instead, they quickly shifted gears—and locales—to a Rolling Stones concert being held in Dallas for later the same day, with the idea that that’s where the Kennedys would be. Because if there’s any place one might expect the always-impeccable Jackie to reemerge, it’s definitely a Stones concert.

Then the rumors began to grow beyond the Kennedys; word was that a whole slew of dead celebrities would be coming back to show themselves, including Robin Williams, Richard Pryor, Kobe Bryant, and Debbie Reynolds. How did such a random assemblage of names come to be? Who knows! It’s QAnon!

Alas, none of them showed either. According to the Daily Beast:

The crowd in Dallas represented a splinter faction of a splinter faction within the larger QAnon movement, and one that’s been denounced by some of QAnon’s leading figures as a scheme meant to embarrass QAnon believers. But the willingness of hundreds of people to travel to Dallas from as far away as New York and California demonstrates QAnon’s persistent popularity nearly a year after “Q”—the mysterious figure behind QAnon—last posted. John F. Kennedy Jr. has long been an obsession for a faction of QAnon supporters, even as their beliefs that JFK Jr. faked his 1999 plane-crash death and will return to run as Donald Trump’s vice president have faced ridicule from other QAnon believers. On Tuesday, the conspiracy theorists were drawn to the site of the Kennedy assassination by claims made by obscure channels on the social media app Telegram with names like “Negative48” and “Whiplash347.”

Unfortunately, in addition to being an obsession, JFK is also sort of their Great Pumpkin.

