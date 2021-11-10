After already being thrice denied for early release after a judge didn’t buy his “change of heart,” Jacob Chansley, better known as the QAnon Shaman, tried a different tact this time: Quoting Forrest Gump. Thanks to his “Chewbacca bikini” and outlandish outfit, the Shaman was one of the first Capitol rioters snatched up by law enforcement following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. And it’s because of that that (along with a continued insistence that he has denounced QAnon) he is requesting his sentence be reduced in considering for time served.

However, while quoting the famous Tom Hanks movie, the Shaman’s attorney made a glaring typo in the request, according to The Daily Beast:

Misspelling Forrest Gump’s name, Chansley’s attorney quoted the character in the petition for time served, writing, “‘My momma always said, you’ve got to put the past behind you before you can move on.’ —Forest Gump [sic].” According to the filing, Chansley has served 317 days in “dank, fully enclosed” solitary confinement in Alexandria, Virginia due to COVID-19 restrictions since his arrest.

New court filings have also revealed that the Shaman has been scrambling to duck charges for the January 6 attack within days of his arrest. According to Raw Story, the Shaman’s attorney put in a pardon request with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on January 14, but Donald Trump did not deem the MAGA rioters worthy of his mercy despite personally inviting them to Washington D.C. for the insurrectionist “Stop the Steal” rally.

(Via Daily Beast, Raw Story)