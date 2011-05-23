Rapturous Links

Saturday’s Best Rapture Bombs [Uproxx]
A Tribute in remembrance of Macho Man Randy Savage [Uproxx]
Monkey in a dress steals the show at the Hangover 2 premiere [Filmdrunk]
Ten Essential Books About Television [WarmingGlow]
Mom Sues Four Loko Over Son’s Death [TSS]
First Picture Of Tom Hardy As Bane [Filmdrunk]
The Dugout: I’ll Miss You, Macho Man [WithLeather]
8 people fired for “planking” on the job [UproxxNews]
Chucky Video Game Announced [G4TV]
Superheroes Drive The Most Ridiculous Rides [UGO]
Moviefone Mash: Pirates ARGGHHH! (video) [Moviefone]
Flowchart: What Are You Doing After Graduation? [CollegeHumor]
Incredible Video Of The Aftermath Of The Tornado In Joplin, MO [Buzzfeed]
Mark Burnett on Donald Trump, The Voice, and Why Survivor Survives [TVSquad]
Pope makes first-ever phone call to bless astronauts. He says even though Catholics in space are weightless, they still need mass [Fark]
VIDEO BELOW: Dog Gives Kitty a Scooter Ride [via Buzzfeed]
Join The Discussion: Log In With