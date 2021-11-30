R&B fans might have been surprised to wake up to find singer Omarion’s name trending on Twitter this morning, as he hasn’t announced a new album and isn’t the type to get himself into the sort of legal trouble that usually prompts widespread discussion of a legacy artist. Instead, curious Twitter users would have found that there’s a new variant of COVID-19 roaming the streets, after “Black Twitter” noticed the similarities between “omicron” and “Omarion” and have apparently decided the latter is not only much catchier but also riper for making memes.

I say we all just agree to call it the Omarion variant and stop debating how it's pronounced. pic.twitter.com/532tJtrBTU — Ced (@cedfunches) November 30, 2021

And so, we’ve gotten a slew of clips from Omarion’s 2005 “Touch” video with cheeky captions like, “Not the Omarion variant and the booster having a lil tussle” and “The Omarion Variant chasing me down like.” There are also other jokey captions roasting the singer’s recent performance in Chicago that has apparently gone (ahem) viral on TikTok, with one user quipping, “They say in order to keep the Omarion Variant away, you have to do this routine 3 times in the mirror.”

Not the Omarion variant and the booster having a lil tussle pic.twitter.com/xjlqcB1zwO — ✨Suge🎄Lite✨ (@Kamifaine) November 30, 2021

You see how he never really catches her? Get your booster ☝🏽 https://t.co/f8KXLrnhvk — J🌶 (@Jani__Gee) November 30, 2021

They say in order to keep the Omarion Variant away, you have to do this routine 3 times in the mirror pic.twitter.com/DWvJAdW4GU — DB (Osunbanke) (@aura_of_gold) November 30, 2021

Of course, in the face of a scary new mutation of the COVID-19 virus, using a little humor to lighten the mood serves an important purpose even as it highlights the need for these scientists to come up with better names for things (I’m no Greek expert, but it seems like they skipped a bunch of letters between delta and omicron, no?). Still, though, get your vaccine, if you’re vaccinated, get your booster, and continue to practice safety measures like distancing and wearing a mask in public — we’re not out of the woods yet. Check out more “Omarion variant” jokes below.

Finding humor in this pandemonium is what’s helped me get through this thing. Cus the way I been chuckling at y’all calling it the damn Omarion Variant?! pic.twitter.com/E0iAewFATO — Cindy Noir✨ (@Ebonie_QT) November 30, 2021

Good morning everyone, please stay extra safe with this new Omarion variant pic.twitter.com/cSV2Gm0fvw — jaleesa (@JaleesaRawrXD) November 30, 2021

y’all talking about the Omarion variant and i’m over here thinking y’all talking about O’Ryan 😅 — Trick Owens (@FUCCl) November 30, 2021

This is exactly what I was talking about. I knew why "Omarion" was trending before I even checked 😂😂😂 https://t.co/81EzciwZ0B — Michael Starrbury (@StarrburyMike) November 30, 2021

The omarion variant attacking my white blood cells pic.twitter.com/9ee6ggHCtX — Justin (@justinc_l) November 27, 2021

When the Omarion variant get in your body & got you out here about to do it for Lil Saint #omarionvariant pic.twitter.com/0oP1iRzlo4 — Dominique LaBome (@KissMyLaBome) November 30, 2021

That Omarion variant gon have unvaxxed folks doing this? pic.twitter.com/e5hXHMz9Sd — jujoffer (@jujoffer) November 27, 2021