Texas Native Richard Linklater Directed A Political Ad That Taunts Ted Cruz’s ‘Toughness’

10.09.18

Ted Cruz might be the most hapless politician in congress. No one seems to respect him, he’s the constant butt of internet jokes — whether it be the so-called “staffing issue” that somehow led to Cruz getting caught liking Twitter porn or his bizarre Campbell’s Chunky Soup obsession. Now Cruz, who stands to lose his Senate seat to Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke next month, is getting trolled by none other than Richard Linklater.

In perhaps the legendary filmmaker’s most ambitious project yet (of a resume that includes Boyhood, Dazed and Confused, and A Scanner Darkly), Linklater has directed a 30-second ad for the “Fire Ted Cruz” PAC, which sets out to do just that — make sure Cruz is not reelected in November.

Reprising his cameo from Linklater’s 2011 film Bernie, Texas actor Sonny Carl Davis explains why Cruz is not “Tough as Texas,” as the Republican Senator’s campaign states.

“I mean, come on,” Davis said, laughing. “If somebody called my wife a dog, and said my daddy is in on the Kennedy assassination, I wouldn’t be kissing their ass,” he said, of all of Cruz’s repeated attempts to suck up to President Trump despite having been relentlessly bullied by him during the 2016 GOP primaries, and even giving him the nickname “Lyin’ Ted.”

