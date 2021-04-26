CNN
People Are Calling For CNN To Fire Rick Santorum After His Astoundingly Ignorant/Revisionist Statements About Native American Culture And U.S. History

Rick Santorum, a politician-turned-cable news commentator most famous for having the same last name as a disgusting sex act, was a featured guest at Young America’s Foundation’s Standing Up for Faith & Freedom seminar over the weekend. The program aims to assist “students at Catholic schools advance conservative ideas, with an understanding that young people encounter unique challenges and opportunities at modern Catholic institutions.” It also teaches them to ignore genocide, apparently.

While giving a speech about fighting for “religious freedom,” Santorum made some boneheaded comments about Native Americans. “If you think about this country, I don’t know of any other country in the world that was settled predominately by people who were coming to practice their faith. They came here because they were not allowed to practice their particular faith in their own country,” he said. Santorum later added, “We came here and created a blank slate. We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans but candidly there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.” Gee, I wonder why.

Santorum is being widely criticized for his willfully ignorant comments, including by assembly-member Yuh-Line Niou (D-NY), who tweeted, “He needs to full stop stfu. Our tribes are alive and thriving. Everything we know day to day has our native cultures embedded. We are on their land. We eat their food. Use their words. Drink their water.”

Go back to Urban Dictionary, Rick.

