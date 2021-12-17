Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is one of the most prominent anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists in the country so, naturally, the news that he asked guests to get the jab before attending his family’s annual holiday party this week comes as a bit of a shock.

Kennedy has spent the past year spreading misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine while growing his nonprofit, the Children’s Health Defense. While other charities have been struggling to fundraise during the pandemic, CHD has more than doubled its revenue from $3 million to $6.8 million with Kennedy enticing donors using his family connections and amassing followers with his anti-vax rhetoric. But, according to Politico, Kennedy is happy to abandon his anti-vax beliefs in favor of throwing a good party.

The outlet reported that invitations to a holiday bash at Kennedy’s California home “urged attendees to be tested or vaccinated beforehand.” When Politico reached out to Kennedy for comment, he blamed the vaccination request on his wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines, stating that the part was for her industry friends and he wasn’t aware of what the invitations said.

“I guess I’m not always the boss at my own house,” Kennedy said before claiming that no one’s vaccination or testing records were checked before entering his home.

Kennedy’s feeble explanation for his party’s vaccine requirement is especially strange considering just last month he attended protests in Switzerland and Italy, spreading conspiracy theories about government officials and the death rate of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine before telling crowds, “I and many others are ready to die with our boots on for liberty.”

There’s no vaccine (or cure) for hypocrisy, not that Kennedy would take it anyway.

(Via Politico)