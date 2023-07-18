Robert F. Kennedy holds a lot of wackadoodle opinions. But last week, the conspiracy theorist-turned-Democratic presidential candidate went too far even for him. At a fart-plagued press dinner, he was caught on video dropping his latest steaming pile of nonsense: that COVID was “ethnically targeted” to spare Jewish and Chinese people. Most of Kennedy’s bull draws public indifference, but this one spread like wild fire, to the point that his fellow Kennedys have once again had to wearily distance themselves from their kookiest relative.

I STRONGLY condemn my brother's deplorable and untruthful remarks last week about Covid being engineered for ethnic targeting. https://t.co/9YCag7JtHm — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) July 17, 2023

“I STRONGLY condemn my brother’s deplorable and untruthful remarks last week about Covid being engineered for ethnic targeting,” wrote Kerry Kennedy, president of the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights (and, as she noted, one of his sisters).

One of Kennedy’s brothers also weighed in. “Bobby’s comments are morally and factually wrong,” wrote Joe Kennedy II in a statement. “They play on antisemitic myths and stoke mistrust of the Chinese. His remarks in no way reflect the words and actions of our father, Robert F. Kennedy.”

Joe Kennedy II’s own son, Joe Kennedy III also weighed in, tweeting, “My uncle’s comments were hurtful and wrong. I unequivocally condemn what he said.”

My uncle’s comments were hurtful and wrong. I unequivocally condemn what he said. — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) July 17, 2023

Not everyone in the Kennedy clan condemned RFK Jr.’s beliefs. Another brother, Doug, a Fox News employee, took a softer tack, saying that while he’s not familiar with the “science” behind his claims, he did feel his comments were “misinterpreted.”

“When COVID first happened, a lot of people were wondering whether there was an ethnic component to who was affected,” Doug Kennedy said. “I remember the Italians were dying at incredible rates. And people were speculating whether they were more susceptible.”