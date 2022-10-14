Following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building, long-time Donald Trump advisor Roger Stone was angling for a pardon after being the attempted coup failed to overturn the election results. That pardon never materialized, and now we know how Stone reacted to that news thanks to recently released documentary footage. In a nutshell, the rejected Batman villain was not happy.

As seen in the footage below from documentary filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen, Stone flipped out while on the phone with an unknown person, and he had some choice words for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who Stone blamed for the pardon falling through.

Unreleased subpoenaed footage: Stone angry that Trump didn’t grant him a second pardon melts down calling Ivanka Trump – abortionist bitch daughter. pic.twitter.com/aAAOZLC5fu — Christoffer Guldbrandsen (@cguld) October 14, 2022

Via The Daily Beast:

“Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70. He’s coming to Miami. We will eject him from Miami very quickly; he will be leaving very quickly,” Stone said, while visibly shaking in anger. “Very quickly.” Stone continued: “He has 100 security guards. I will have 5,000 security guards. You want to fight. Let’s fight. Fuck you.” (The filmmakers remain unsure of who Stone directed this remark towards.) “Fuck you and your abortionist bitch daughter,” he concluded, referring to Ivanka Trump.

According to Guldbrandsen, the January 6 committee has seen the footage, but elected not to show it during its public hearings. There is also footage that reportedly shows Matt Gaetz comforting Stone and letting him know that “The boss still has a very favorable view of you.”

Stone, however, wasn’t buying it. “I’ll go down hard, though,” he reportedly told Gaetz. “I’ll fight it right to the bitter end.”

(Via The Daily Beast)