Thanks to washing out of the Republican primary where he was once viewed as the biggest threat to Donald Trump before people realized he’s a weird little robot boy that doesn’t know how to interact with humans, Ron DeSantis has returned to Florida where things aren’t going much better for him.

During a press conference on Thursday morning, DeSantis got brutally zinged by journalist Corey Hill, who cleverly leveraged the governor’s rumored use of boot lifts to challenge his attacks on the transgender community.

“Governor DeSantis, you have spoken out against the ‘woke’ agenda of gender fluidity and also come out against gender-affirming care,” Hill said via The Advocate. “So I was hoping you could square your opposition to [gender affirming care] and people choosing their own gender identity with your frequent wearing of lifts and you hoping to choose your own height identity.”

Adding insult to injury, the crowd audibly laughed at DeSantis, who proceeded to do his awkward head-bob maneuver and attempted to move things along by responding, “Nice try, next!”

You can watch DeSantis get punked in real-time below:

My friend @NewsCHill just asked DeSantis how he can square his opposition to gender affirming care and people identifying with the gender of their choosing with his choice to wear heels to identify with the height of his choosing and the whole room laughed at DeSantis 😂 pic.twitter.com/pqovbUDOw4 — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) February 15, 2024

Interestingly, DeSantis actually did soften some of his culture war rhetoric at the Thursday morning press conference. Now that’s he back in Florida and forced to deal with the book-banning storm he kicked up on the campaign trail, the governor has realized that the situation has gotten out of control. DeSantis announced plans to limit the process because people are objecting to “every single book under the sun.”

“We just want to make sure we’re not trying to incentivize frivolous objections or any type of games being played,” DeSantis said while addressing a concern that was evident from the start, but only just now coming home for the governor.

(Via The Advocate)